Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.44.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Announces Dividend
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
