Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.44.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

About Watsco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

