Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the September 15th total of 169,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ WLDS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $22.58.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

