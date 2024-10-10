Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $183.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.17 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average is $183.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

