Wells Fargo & Company Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

FTV stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

