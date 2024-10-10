Wells Fargo & Company Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $360.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $367.33.

TT stock opened at $399.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

