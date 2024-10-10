Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

WWLNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. New Street Research upgraded Worldline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Worldline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

