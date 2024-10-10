Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.83 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $595,857.21 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00255710 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,652,626 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 273,406,987.6242551 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05052716 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $563,577.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

