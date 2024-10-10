Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.45) target price on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 0.8 %

LON YCA opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.54) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 0.27. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 480.20 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 749.50 ($9.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 586.35.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

