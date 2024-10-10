Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 722 ($9.45) target price on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 0.8 %
LON YCA opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.54) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.88 and a beta of 0.27. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 480.20 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 749.50 ($9.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 586.35.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.