Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

