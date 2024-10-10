Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Zoetis by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.07. 605,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,420. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.