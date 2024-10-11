15,513 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $4,113,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

