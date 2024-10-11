167,454 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,633,000. CoStar Group accounts for 3.1% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.83 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

