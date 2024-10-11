1,699 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.90 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

