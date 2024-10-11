17,346 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 11,148,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,891,352. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 217.40%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

