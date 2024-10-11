1,897 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

