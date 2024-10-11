1inch Network One Day Volume Tops $16.34 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a market cap of $325.51 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,703,186 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

