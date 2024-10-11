2,000 Shares in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 243.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

