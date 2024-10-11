21,006 Shares in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

