21,643 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Brink’s accounts for 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brink’s Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE BCO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,991. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
