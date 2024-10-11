3,241 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $503.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.