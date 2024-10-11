34,015 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 12.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.