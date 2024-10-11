397 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $158.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 217.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

