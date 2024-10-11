461 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 451.9% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $471.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average of $410.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

