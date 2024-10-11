512 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 404.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at $108,316,697.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $110.50 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

