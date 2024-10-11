754 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $386.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $361.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

