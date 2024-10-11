800,499 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,551,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 188,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

