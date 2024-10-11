A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.82 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.