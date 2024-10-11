A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
