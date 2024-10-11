abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FCO opened at $6.01 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

