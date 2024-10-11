Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.24.
