Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

