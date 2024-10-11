Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Clark Morgan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,650.00 ($27,466.22). Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
About Acorn Capital Investment Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Capital Investment Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.