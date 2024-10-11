Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Clark Morgan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,650.00 ($27,466.22). Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

