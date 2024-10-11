AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,157.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

