Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $287.74 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $287.74 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,770,503.6013855 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32284177 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $25,174,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

