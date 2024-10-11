Aevo One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.09 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Aevo has a market cap of $279.91 million and $21.09 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,770,503.6013855 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32284177 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $25,174,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.