Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 10th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $34,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Aflac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,810,000 after buying an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

