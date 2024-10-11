Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $469.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.