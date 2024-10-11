Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

