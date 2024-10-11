Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.