AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 15th

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, October 15th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of UAVS opened at $4.81 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 305.11% and a negative return on equity of 272.78%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

