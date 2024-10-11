Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 392.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALB opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $177.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

