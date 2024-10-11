Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.60.

NYSE:ALB opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

