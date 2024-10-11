Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.25 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

ACI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 828,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,948. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

