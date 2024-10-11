Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 475,212 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 36,981.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.53% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.
JMBS stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
