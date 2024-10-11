Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $498.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $501.80. The company has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

