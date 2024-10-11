Albion Financial Group UT Has $10.53 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

