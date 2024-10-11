Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,056 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.