Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 368 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.60. The firm has a market cap of $425.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

