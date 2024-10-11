Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
