Albion Financial Group UT Sells 8,896 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

