Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

